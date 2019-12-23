Every year, homeowners get that small green and white piece of paper announcing their property tax bill for the year and outlining where that money goes. Your local school district is one of those listed, but it takes a lot more than your tax dollars to run schools. Here’s a look at Sahuarita Unified School District’s finances. Here’s what we found for FY18, the last year the numbers are available:
Total Operating Budget: $45 million
TAX CREDITS: $240,499
•Walden Grove High School: $64,918
•Sahuarita High School: $60,111
•Anza Trail: $44,068
•Sopori: $12, 446
•Sahuarita Middle School: $12,014
•Sahuarita Primary School: $9,425
•Copper View Elementary: $6,960
•Sahuarita Intermediate School: $6,214
•Wrightson Ridge: $1,725
•District: $26,850
Taxpayers can direct part of what they owe to the state toward a qualifying school activity or school of choice. Individuals can donate up to $200 and couples up to $400 per year.
“It’s kind of empowering in terms of how you utilize your tax dollars,” said Manny Valenzuela, SUSD superintendent.
According to Valenzuela, the amount a school receives from tax credits varies from year to year, but is influenced by school size, the number of qualifying programs, demographics and marketing. For example, high schools tend to have more of the extracurricular activities that qualify for tax credits.
“Being a former principal and also sitting in my chair now, I believe the greatest influence on those variables, specific to tax credit, is marketing and having community partnerships,” Assistant Superintendent Brett Bonner said. “Parents and community members, when they know they can earmark monies to certain programs that benefit their children and their children’s school, if you get the marketing campaign up there you can generate a lot of money and it goes right there to support their school and programs that make their school unique.”
FUNDRAISERS: $520,231
•Walden Grove High School: $220,012
•Sahuarita High School: $181,146
•Anza Trail: $39,519
•Sahuarita Middle School: $34,122
•Copper View Elementary: $21,543
•Sahuarita Intermediate School: $19,618
•Sopori: $2,175
•Sahuarita Primary School: $1,683
•Wrightson Ridge: $413
These funds do not include money raised by Parent Teacher Organizations. These fundraisers collect money for goals and projects predetermined by principals and their staffs. Think improved courtyard projects, extra books for literacy programs, additional Chromebooks, field trip money and athletic equipment.
“I was always very cautious not to overdo it with fundraisers because I don’t want kids pulled out of their instructional time to sit at assembly after assembly after assembly promoting how to sell these things and I also don’t want to impose a burden or a challenge on families where they’re being asked to continually donate or buy things for fundraising,” Bonner said.
Again, the amounts are influenced by the size of the school, the age of the students, demographics, marketing and how active parents are. Some schools also receive more funding from PTOs than fundraising.
CASH DONATIONS: $424,380
•Walden Grove High School: $108,436
•Sahuarita High School: 73,887
•Anza Trail: $58,396
•Sahuarita Intermediate School: $45,376
•Sahuarita Primary School: $35,303
•Copper View Elementary: $30,617
•Wrightson Ridge: $29,098
•Sopori: $22,595
•Sahuarita Middle School: $20,672
Cash donations stem from a variety of sources. Parents and grandparents donate to schools or specific school programs. When local restaurants agree to donate a percentage of a night’s receipts, the funds wind up in this pot. In addition, when Raytheon employees give a tax credit donation, Raytheon matches it and it goes on this line item. When the NRA decided Walden Grove High School’s Law and Public Safety class should have a firearms training system, they donated $25,000 with the understanding it would be used for the system.
Half of those who donate cash designate where the money goes, the rest leave it up to each school’s administrators, said Lizette Huie, business services coordinator.
The disparity between the schools again can be attributed to the size of the school, the age of the students, demographics, marketing and how active parents and teachers are in pursuing funds.
The district does not assign a value to goods donated such as computers, desks or school supplies.
OTHER GRANTS
The school district also receives funding through various entitlement grants, although none of the funds received completely cover various programs and initiatives. The district picks up the rest.
•Individuals with Disabilities Education Act: $1,014,323
•Career and Technology Education: $89,562
•Career and Technology Education Federal Perkins: $66,706
•School Safety: $146,529: Helps pay for the district’s two school resource officers, who are assigned to Sahuarita and Walden Grove high schools.
•Title 4: $32,121: Helps fund initiatives dealing with student health and well-being. It also helps fund supplies, textbooks, kits for the district’s gifted program.
•Title 3: $39,933: Helps cover conferences for teachers who teach English as a Second Language students. It also covers the salary of one instructional aide at Anza Trail School.
•Title 2: $98,432: Helps fund professional development activities for teachers.
•Title 1: $520,354: Provides technical assistance, service and support to schools with a high number of economically disadvantaged students to help close educational achievement gaps. SUSD uses the funds to pay for reading specialists, instructional aides, volunteer coordinators and supplies at Sopori, Sahuarita Intermediate and Sahuarita Middle schools, the three schools with the highest percentage of students who qualify for free and reduced lunches.