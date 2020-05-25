Are you disappointed that your young children still cannot read? Your children may not have had the foundation they need to develop reading skills. They may have missed an important lesson. They may not have had enough practice.
Some children need repeated practice to put necessary concepts in their brain to keep for them to use in the future. They may not have realized the sounding of letters and words was a step to learn to read. They may not have been able to hear the sounds of the letters (phonics) or been able to hear the differences in words or how the sounds make words we hear (phonemic awareness). There may have been trauma or upset in your family that your children did not understand which blocked their ability to learn to read.
We must use our children’s formative years to give them the tools they can use to survive and provide for their own families … creating a positive future for generations to come.
Reading is so fundamental to their lives that we must do all we can to help them learn to read.
Children learn best when more of their senses are involved. Becky Spence (https://www.thereadingmama.com) says the brain is a highway system with on and off ramps. Children struggling to read run into traffic jams. As you would look for another route or way to leave the highway, we need to find other “routes” in a child’s brain to help learners make meaningful connections.
Help them write letters on a board or sidewalk to make words as they say one sound or blend sounds to begin words. Maybe use magnetic letters to build words. Maybe write words in Jello or pudding powder that they can lick their fingers when they write and say the words successfully. Even sing the sounds.
Mix concepts they already know with new concepts. For instance, see if your child knows the sounds of these letters — M, A, S, P, T, N — and can use them to make words such as pat, sat, mat, map, tap, nap, tan, pan, man. If the child knows the sounds of the individual letters, try saying pa-t, sa-t, etc., which is blending sounds. Forming words with just these six letters could be a step to give children confidence that “I can.” Repeat using other vowels: e, i, o, u in place of “a.”
You can help children visualize the words by closing their eyes or maybe drawing a picture of the word. When you read a book to your children, let them point out words they know in the text. If the word is a new one, point out the “easy part” and what parts may be harder. If you are reading a selection that your children can mark, let them highlight green for the easy part and yellow for the harder or tricky part.
As the adult, you can think out loud about how to figure out words and have your children practice.
Most of the above methods for beginning to read come from a podcast by Anna Geiger which you can access on her website (https://themeasuredmom.com).