Keep your feet on the ground, but let your heart soar as high as it will. Refuse to be average. — Arthur Helps
When you love your children, you want the best for them. Mediocrity has become accepted as the norm and people who have tried to excel in any endeavor have been looked upon as odd or pushy. (Florence Littauer in her book “It Takes so Little to be Above Average”). No wonder our children are sometimes not even working up to their potential. They are so susceptible to others’ opinions.
When they are home learning with you on their computers or iPads, you have a super chance to continue to help them become their best, not worry about the opinions of others.
The hardest struggle of all is to be something different from what the average man is. — Robert H. Schuller
You can push them or encourage them, but you can also motivate them. You can help them set goals for their learning. The goal need not be difficult. Start with small steps and increase as their knowledge grows. It may be as simple as writing a sentence correctly with the right spelling and punctuation or memorizing their times tables.
Successful students are not afraid of hard work. They attempt to do their best in all things. They question, then research more to answer their questions. They seek challenges and take risks. They put above-average effort in whatever they choose. They think before they choose. They consider all sides.
Plant the seeds of learning in your children by showing them how to do things and then letting them try on their own. Provide them with books instead of video games. Be sure they have a globe, an atlas, a dictionary, and a thesaurus. Teach them mindfulness, to keep their attention on the present task. If their mind or attention seems to wander or they get antsy on their computers, give them a short break.
If you model being curious about how things happen and how they work, your children will follow. Before you open your mouth, children can sense your attitude. If you have a good attitude toward learning, it will go a long way in motivating your children to learn. A little imagination and thinking aloud can show them how attractive learning anything can be.
Watch that they have secured the basic skills needed to learn. Without the proper tools, they cannot do the job. Follow through and practice, practice, practice.
In play, a child is always above his average age, above his daily behavior; in play, it is as though he were a head taller than himself. — Lev Vygotsky
If children are above average in how the play, help them to be above average in how they learn. Encourage them to aim high, to prepare for the future even if they cannot see the target.
Use their time, and yours, to find a better way by learning all they can now to become the leaders of tomorrow.
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com