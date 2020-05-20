The Center for Disease Control (CDC) says physical activity can have an impact on cognitive skills, attitudes, and academic behavior, all of which are important components of improved academic performance. In other words, get your children up and moving instead of just allowing them to sit if you want them to do well in their schoolwork.
When kids are moving, they’re having more fun, often making lessons feel less like work. — Marwa Abdelbary
Being active increases your children’s ability to concentrate and focus. Duke University researchers found that a student’s capacity to concentrate is one of the best predictors of success. Daily activity boosts balance, motor function, brain function and remembering necessary facts. If you give your children time to move, they lower their stress and anxiety, and increase their ability to learn and be happy, growing kids.
It has been estimated that children spend up to seven hours a day in front of a device screen, replacing the amount of time in active play. Children need up to one hour a day of physical activity in order to stay healthy. It does not mean that they do their schoolwork and then have an hour of play. You as parents and caregivers can give them shorter times between their schoolwork or use physical activity to help them learn necessary skills.
YouTube has rhythmical videos to help your children learn everything from letter sounds, vocabulary, parts of speech to math facts. Just go to YouTube and put the reading or math skill you want your children to learn in the search box and choices will come up.
Some of the videos may cause distraction or be confusing. It is best if you preview any video you want your children to use. Now, as you are home schooling your children, they may help your children practice. Throughout the summer, use these videos to review so your children don’t forget.
As parents, you can model healthy choices. Your children will likely follow your lead if you work out, jog, or go for midday walks. The skill building activities suggested above are good for active learning. You can also make up your own songs, rhymes, dances, and other physical activities.
Exercise doesn’t have to be a chore. Whole body movements such as bending, twisting, turning, stretching, rocking and shaking are good to build a strong body and brain. Hand and arm movements such as shaking, swinging and throwing are good to strengthen their upper body and relieve tension.
Change the direction of movement to help your children practice balance. They can use their bodies as musical instruments by clapping their hands or legs and tapping or stomping with their feet. Your children can whistle or make clicking noises with their mouth in time to music. Try beatboxing.
Children who are active exhibit better focus, faster thinking, and more successful memory retention. Exercise promotes mental clarity by increasing blood flow to the brain which makes learning, memory and higher thinking easier.
The body achieves what the mind believes. — Anonymous