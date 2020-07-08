Resilience is a mindset. It refers to how well you can deal with and bounce back from the difficulties of life. — Susan Taylor.org
Becoming resilient has often been a personal struggle until now. Can a whole family build it for their survival? First of all, forget what has happened in the past. Arguments, problems, struggles, mistakes have already been done; learn from them and move on.
Use setbacks as a chance to branch out into new directions, understanding that setbacks are a part of life and only temporary. Learn how well you can adapt to a problem, do what you can and get on with your lives.
Strengthen and heal your body so that your mind can become resilient. Eat food that is good for you. Cook meals together. Learn about nutrition. Exercise! Take walks together.
If you made a schedule for your family at the beginning of this pandemic, stay with it. It need not be a strict schedule, but one in which there are expected activities — screen time to learn in the morning, time for snacks and play, lunch and quiet time, then screen time again in the afternoon to play games before dinner together and family time.
Embrace change and be flexible. If it rains on the day you planned to ride bikes, do a similar exercise inside. As you “pedal” with your legs over your heads, everyone may fall into a fit of giggles or collapse from effort, but you will do it together. Do things you enjoy so you can boost health of mind and body.
Build your social network, not on social media. You need to express your feelings to another human being. Social media breaks down human interaction because when you are on your phone or computer, you are doing things alone. Parents and children should have relationships and conversations with each other, not with a machine.
Keep your lives in balance. Take time to learn new things. Having purpose and intention gives you immunity to stress. Practice your skills — whether they be reading, writing, drawing, cooking.
Each of the skills in your family will be different. Give each other space to discover how your own selves work. Find something realistic and practical to work on, like reading recipes, learning cooking terms, and measuring ingredients. Build each other's confidence to be the best person they can be.
Help each other and others outside your family if called on to do so. Helping others can turn the upside-down world right side up.
Your family can be the most resilient team — working and living together well.
If you have questions about learning or problem-solving in your family, I invite you to write to me with your concerns (bettemroz@gmail). With my experience as an educator, mother and grandmother and with my ongoing research, I’m sure I can help and guide you. You might even refer to my website https://supportingsuperstudents.org where you will find ideas and activities appropriate to the ages of your children.
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com