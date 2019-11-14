Walden Grove senior soccer standout Demi Zuniga is headed for Portales, New Mexico, in the fall. But it might feel more like going home.
Zuniga signed a letter of intent Thursday to attend Eastern New Mexico University to join the Greyhounds women’s soccer team along with her two older sisters, Hayden and Keyara. By the time she arrives on campus she should have good idea of how things work there — Walden Grove coach Uli Atkinson played soccer at the school.
Zuniga plans to study bio-pre med with a goal of becoming a dermatologist.
Her dad, Joe Zuniga, said he is proud and happy she decided to join her sisters.
Atkinson, who played for the Greyhounds from 2008-11, said Zuniga is a tough competitor with a great support team.
“I have pushed her to play at levels she never knew she could and she did it all and got through it,” she said. “She has a great degree of athleticism.”