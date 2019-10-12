The Walden Grove Red Wolves moved to 6-1 after dominating the Douglas Bulldogs, 57-0, on Friday night at hone.
The first half hosted an offense that, according to Coach Corey Noble and the players, wasn't the regular Red Wolves.
"We weren't all mentally in the same place together," senior Alex Lopez said. "We had to pick it up mentally and physically and just do what we do."
The first half ended 24-0. The second half opened with the Red Wolves in control using only two passes for a touchdown caught by senior Jordan Lopez.
After the touchdown, the third quarter had 20 points, and 13 points for the fourth.
"Offense had a second half that was a million times better than the first," Noble said.
The Red Wolves take on the Pueblo Warriors Friday in Tucson in a game that many of the players can't wait to play.
"It's the game we look forward to the most," senior Hector Najar said. "It's honestly the most competitive, I think . . . It's usually our best game of the year, too."