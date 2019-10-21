The Walden Grove Red Wolves waited much of the season for their chance to face the Pueblo Warriors. They got their chance on Friday and came out of it with a 34-13 victory. That takes the Red Wolves to 7-1 on the season.
“A great team effort by everyone,” senior Jordan Lopez said. “We had a few injuries but that didn’t stop us. We always have kids coming in and ready to play you know, that’s just us.”
The first half started a bit slow but eventually both teams had a couple of rallying points to turn the zero-score first quarter into a second quarter that had both teams at 13.
For Pueblo it was their ability to put the first points up on the board after four minutes in the second quarter. For Walden Grove, it was seeing Pueblo score.
Shortly after the score and a failed two-point conversion by the Warriors, it only took the Red Wolves a couple of plays to get their first touchdown and they didn’t miss the extra point.
The second quarter wrapped up with another score from each side, except this time the Warriors succeeded on their extra point attempt while the Red Wolves did not.
“The only plays we haven’t succeeded or the times we’ve had big plays happen to us, it was on us,” Coach Corey Noble said. “It’s us making mistakes, it’s us doing things that are hurting us. If we can stop the self-inflicting wounds were gonna go out there and finish a great half of football.”
The second half opened with the Warriors getting the ball, however, after a few plays the Warriors were forced to punt, which the Red Wolves on their own eight-yard line.
It took under a minute for the Red Wolves to score off of a rushing touchdown. This put the Red Wolves up by seven at the end of the third quarter, 20-17.
Seven minutes later in the fourth quarter, Walden Grove would score again and then again four minutes later after an interception from senior William Fortin putting the final score at 34-17 with less than two minutes to go. The Warriors were never able to score after that.
A big problem in the game was penalties and the reactions to those penalties. Players from Walden Grove would try to talk to the referees about a call, putting the team in a bad spot.
“No referee in the history of football has ever listened to a 16 year old and changed their decision,” Noble said.
During the second half, once the Red Wolves got out in front on the scoreboard the mood on the sideline started to change.
“That’s not within in our control,” Noble said. “We have no control over what they’re calling or if they’re not calling penalties on the other team. All we can control is us, just move on and get to the next play.”