The Sahuarita Mustangs were finally able to return home Friday night following a grueling stretch of four away games, only to find a tough Pusch Ridge team waiting for them. The Lions handed the Mustangs a 33-14 loss.
The loss puts the Mustangs at 3-4 overall and 0-2 in Region 3A South play with three games remaining in the regular season.
Pusch Ridge junior running back Evan Lovett set the tone for the game early when he took the opening kickoff up the visitors' sideline 80 yards for the Lions first score of the night, 7-0, with only 15 seconds off of the game clock.
The two teams slugged it out “toe to toe” for most of the first quarter until Lovett found a gap in the Mustang defense and ripped off another 65 yards en route to the SHS end zone, 13-0 with failed PAT.
Pusch Ridge would pick up two more touchdowns in the second quarter. The first on a 20-yard pass from Lions sophomore quarterback Hayden Hallett to senior wide receiver Antone Brack, 19-0. That pair would team up for another touchdown strike two minutes later for 51 yards and the final score of the first half, 26-0.
“We challenged the team at half time," Coach Don Watt said. "We told them, ‘You can lay down now and quit or you can pick yourself up and go back out there battle back.’ I am proud of the boys, we challenged them and they responded.”
Mustang Anthony Giarraputo scored the first touchdown of the second half and put Sahuarita on the scoreboard with an 11- yard run. Despite the failed PAT, SHS closed the gap to 26-6, where it would stay as the third quarter ended.
The Lion’s Lovett would add another PRCA touchdown for the night, 33-6, on the opening drive of the fourth quarter.
Late in the final quarter Mustang senior Bryce Williams, who had been used sparingly in the game due an elbow injury last week against Safford, was able to rip through the Lions’ defense for 40 yards. Mustang Cristian Gonzales would pick up the final score of the game with less than four minutes left, 33-14 with successful PAT.
Sahuarita will be at home Friday for a homecoming match-up with 0-7 Catalina. Sabino, 5-2 and 2-0 in the region, will visit SHS on the following Friday night. The Mustangs will end the season on the road as they travel to Tucson to face 0-7 Tanque Verde.