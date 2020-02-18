SHS soccer
With two wins, the SHS girls soccer team played its way into the semifinals on Tuesday in Gilbert.
SHS advanced to the quarterfinals Feb.11, after beating Paradise Honors High School, 2-1, in Sahuarita.
The ninth-ranked Mustangs played the No. 8 ranked Paradise Honors for an Arizona Interscholastic Association round game.
SHS hit the first goal after Sam Wright passed the ball to Lina Bracamonte, who slipped it passed a sprawled-out goalkeeper. Paradise Honors came back to leave the match tied going into the second half. In the second half, SHS took back the lead with another pass from Wright to Bracamonte.
On Saturday, SHS beat top-ranked American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek, 2-1, and advanced to the semifinals in Gilbert on Tuesday.
Queen Creek got on the board first with a corner kick that found the net. Wright tied the game when Queen Creek drew a handball in the box with 10 seconds left in the first half and gave SHS a penalty kick.
In a tight game, the winning goal didn't come until the last two minutes when Wright got another one past the goalkeeper off a deflected shot from Rylee Arrington.
Hayle Salcido saved six shots while protecting the SHS net to take the win.
SHS is scheduled to play Trivium Prep in Gilbert for their semifinal matchup Feb. 18.
WG soccer
The Walden Grove girls soccer team beat No. 9 Estrella Foothills of Goodyear 2-1 in Sahuarita on Saturday.
Walden Grove is scheduled to travel to play No. 1 ranked Prescott on their field on Feb. 18 for a semifinal match.
The Walden Grove boys soccer team beat Scottsdale Saguaro 5-4 on Saturday. The Red Wolves will advance to the quarterfinals and play Douglas on Wednesday.
SHS basketball
The SHS girls basketball team finished its season Friday with its third straight win, sweeping Catalina Magnet, 50-22, to close its 8-17 season on a high note.
Alize Grijalva lead the girls with 13 points and 11 steals. Alessandra Segundo scored 12 points and had nine rebounds.
Hannah Twitchell and Charity Elam helped bring SHS the win as well.
Twitchell sank seven points while Elam had six points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.
SHS beat Safford, 41-39, in a tight win Feb. 11. Segundo led the scoring with 10 points. Elam added eight points along with six rebounds and steals and four blocks.
Twitchell added eight points to the board with Emery Peru putting in seven more.
Claudia Martinez had game-high 13 rebounds.
On Feb. 6, SHS beat Pusch Ridge, 39-26, as Elam leading the board sinking 10 points with eight rebounds, six blocks and five steals.
Grijalva added nine points to the board. Martinez and Emery Peru had a good night as well.
Martinez had 8 points and six rebounds. Peru brought the team six points, seven steals and four assists.
Sahuarita rugby
The Sahuarita Spartans rugby teams walked away with wins in their home matches Saturday.
The Spartan girls beat Phoenix, 17-10, and then Cienega, 15-5.
The boys had a huge win over Black Mountain after beating them 75-5.
The Spartans will take to the fields in Sahuarita again on March 7 against East Valley.
SHS wrestling
The SHS wrestling team finished in second place with 91.5 points at the state tournament in Prescott on Friday and Saturday. The second-place finish is a turnaround for the team that came in last place with zero points last year.
SHS had four wrestlers earn medals as well.
Gabe Howard, 132 lbs., took a gold medal, Cristian Lopez, 120 lbs., made second place, Jaiden Rael, 106 lbs., came in fourth place and Gabe Elias, 145 lbs., came in sixth place.
WG wrestling
The Walden Grove wrestling team finished in sixth place with 71 points at the state tournament in Prescott on Friday and Saturday.
The team also had three wrestlers earn medals.
Owen Berry, 138 lbs., took first place as state champion. Sebastian Adamski, 195 lbs., took fourth and Marcos Gamez, 160 lbs., finished in fifth place.