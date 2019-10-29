Soccer
The U10 RSL-AZ Southern Arizona 10 RSL Boys Petty-Red team won the 2019 O'Rielly Chevrolet FC Socctoberfest U11 Gold Division One in Tucson Oct. 25-27.
After winning the U11 Silver Division at this year's Strikers Cup, Coach William Petty entered the team in a higher division for the Socctoberfest.
The team went undefeated against the tougher competition during tournament play, winning the semifinals with a penalty kick shootout and scoring only one goal to eliminate the number two U11 ranked team in the state.
WGHS cross country
The Walden Grove cross country team competed at Marana High School in the Eye of the Tiger Invitational Oct. 26. Personal bests: Channing Porter, Thomas Duncan, Matthew Mayer, Julian Almazan, Ruben Pena, Zane DeBoer, Tyler Bunnow, Angelita Poole and Paulette Delgado.
Medal finishers: Channing Porter (19th) Ainsley Porter (16th) and Johnathon Lane (2nd). The boys team finished eighth.