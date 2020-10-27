Sahuarita High School swimmers saw progress in its Oct. 22 meet with Canyon del Oro, which CDO won.
Ian Thompson had a personal best in the 100 butterfly, and Hugh Sparks came in fourth. Joseph Laity and Aiden Law swam for third and fourth, respectively, in the 100 freestyle with Kruse Fillerup showing improvement. In the 100 breaststroke, Paul Allen swam for second (1:30.41) with Jack Sparks fourth (1:52.51).
For the girls, the 200 freestyle proved a good race for Megan Fillerup (second, 2:34.59) and Abigail Weech (third, 2:34.84). Jenny Thompson was first in the 200 individual medley, with Hailey Bryson in third. In the 50 freestyle, Charlotte Richardson achieved a personal best time (35.51). Ari Romero tried out a distance event and swam the 500 freestyle in 7:04.21.
Qualifying
Oct. 23, the Mustang swimmers had to step it up with an opportunity to qualify for state in the season’s only invitational meet. For the boys, Hugh Sparks finished second in the 200 freestyle (2:16.63), a personal best. Joseph Laity, with a 25.9, swam for a personal best in the 50 freestyle and placed sixth. Aiden Law followed with ninth in the same event. Ian Thompson had an excellent 100 butterfly for (1:00.34) and also tied his personal best time in the 100 backstroke (1:03.61) for a first.
The girls had a great day as well. In the 50 freestyle, Megan Fillerup swam a personal best (30.16), coming in fourth. Also in the 50 freestyle, Charlotte Richardson swam for a personal best time. Fillerup swam the 100 freestyle in 1:07.76 for second, with Abigail Weech close behind (1:10.3). Also swimming a personal best was Hailey Bryson in the 100 freestyle. Ari Romero finished fourth in the 100 backstroke with a 1:19.19, while Sam Bryson turned in a 1:36.31 and an eighth-place finish. Swimmers will find out who the state qualifiers are after results from all the Invitationals around the state have been completed next week.