Club rugby, soccer
Rugby
The boys and girls Spartan Rugby Club participated in the Roadrunner 7's tournament in Phoenix last weekend.
The girls played three all-star teams and held their own despite losses.
The boys beat Division I teams Phoenix Firebirds and two Tucson Blackbirds teams (Black and Gold).
The club had a tough loss to a Utah all-star team, 7-0, and finished off the day losing the semi-final to Utah Snow Canyon.
The Spartan Rugby Club will play a scrimmage Friday at 3 p.m. at SHS against the defending state champions Cienega.
Soccer
Sahuarita's RSL-AZ Southern AZ 10 RSL Boys Petty-White soccer team went undefeated in Phoenix last weekend during the Holiday Classic tournament. The boys took home the championship title and outscored their opponents 18-4.
Sahuarita High School
The Mustang girls soccer team traveled to Tombstone High School on Dec. 11 to tangle with the Yellow Jackets.
Sam Wright scored on a pass from Alexia Irigoyen to notch the first SHS goal to lead the way in the 10-0 victory. Wright led the Mustangs in scoring with three goals and three assists.
Rylee Arrington had four goals, Lina Bracamonte had two goals and an assist. Ale Romero contributed with the other goal. Irigoyen ended with two assists. Bailey Ferguson, Emma Burgos and Maddie Peters all had one assist each.
The defense suffocated the girls from Tombstone, not allowing a shot on goal.
The Mustang girls hosted Safford High School on Dec. 12 in a 3A South Region game. SHS again outshot an opponent but could not hit the back of the net in a physical game. Safford scored midway through the second half to take a 1-0 victory.
The Mustangs took 23 shots, nine on goal. Safford had five shots on goal.
The SHS girls soccer team competed in their fourth game in five days traveling to Pusch Ridge Christian Academy for a 3A South Region contest.
Midway through the first half Lina Bracamonte took a pass from Sam Wright and drilled it past the goalie for a 1-0 Mustang halftime lead. In the second half, Wright took a pass from Bracamonte and curled it into the corner of the net for a 2-0 lead.
Pusch Ridge scored on a free kick last in the game for a final, 2-1, SHS victory. Hayle Salcido played the entire game in goal and got credit for the win.
Basketball
The Mustangs girls basketball lost, 36-24, to Benson High School at the Benson Holiday Tournament, Dec 6-8.
On Dec. 7, SHS beat Patagonia High School, 44-21.
Alessandra Segundo had 16 points and eight steals. Emery Peru had 10 points and seven assists to lead the Mustangs to their first win of the season.
On Dec. 8, the Mustangs beat The Gregory School, 43-31.
Hannah Twitchell had 14 points and Sami Johnson had 12 to lead the Mustangs to their second straight win.
On Dec. 12, SHS had their third straight win as the Mustangs beat San Tan Foothills High School, 34-30.
Alessandra Segundo scored 14 points, and Hannah Twitchell chipped in seven points and five steals.
During an away game, the Mustangs lost to Amphitheater High School, 34-43, Friday.
SHS falls to 3-7 with Charity Elam scoring 16 points and securing 13 rebounds, and Alessandra Segundo chipping in six points and nine rebounds.
Walden Grove High School
Basketball
The varsity and junior varsity girls basketball teams beat Desert View High School during away games Dec. 12.
The JV team won, 25-36. Mia Dionisio had 21 points.
The varsity team won, 19-34. Ryan Gilvin had nine points, and Asiana Gerrish had seven points.
Wrestling
Walden Grove Wrestling finished with four wins and two loses in the Marana Dual Tournament Dec. 13-14.
There were five medalists in the individual tournament: two champions, a second place, fifth place and sixth place, as well as one Outstanding Wrestler winner.
Individual and team results from Marana Duals Tournament Dec. 13-14:
Dec. 13
Walden Grove and Casa Grande High School, 51-18 WG.
Walden Grove and Sahuaro High School, 54-17 WG.
Walden Grove and Queen Creek, 36-33 WG.
Walden Grove and Buena High School, 27-48 Buena
Walden Grove finished tied for first in the school's pool but will drop out of that tie on criteria.
Walden Grove and Marana High School, 40-40. Walden Grove lost to Marana in the fifth criteria tiebreaker.
Dec. 14
Walden Grove and American Leadership Academy, 36-6 WG.
Marana Individual Tournament results:
120 - David Villareal, fifth place.
132 - Stevie Carillo, sixth place.
138 ‐ Owen Berry, first place, champion.
195 - Sebi Adamski, second place.
220 - Rick Avelar, first place, champion and Outstanding Wrestler.