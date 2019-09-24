Soccer
The Boys Petty-Red team played over the weekend in the 41st FC Tucson Strikers Cup in U11 Silver 1 division, an age higher than they usually play, stepping in for a no-show team. The ended up winning the Silver 1 Division.
With only one day of training to prepare and learn the new rules for goalkeeping, multiple formations for 9v9 format, and having to run on a bigger field were difficulties they would face. After facing their first opponent the players recognized they can match the physicality of their opponents. The matches were competitive, the team never gave up, leaving it all on the field to take home the gold in the finals, winning 1-0 to FC Tucson Black 2.
2009 RSL Sahuarita took home the trophy of the 41st annual FC Tucson soccer tournament gold division. The boys fought back from a 4-2 deficit in the finals to tie the game and take the win in penalty kicks.
Swimming
The Mustang boys and girls teams swam tough against Sabino at an away meet Sept. 18. The boys ended up with a tie (64-64) and the girls finished behind Sabino (109-59).
In the 200 freestyle, Aracelli Romero finished first in 2:22.63, with Abigail Weech third (2:35.95). Tiffany Corella came up with a win in the 200 IM with a time of 2:25.66, while Hailey Thompson swam a close second at 2:33.26. Weech, with a time of 1:24.46, cruised to second in the 100 breaststroke.
Corella, Romero, Thompson and Weech finished up the meet with first place in the 400 freestyle relay (4:24.78).
For the boys, Ian Thompson and Aidan Law finished second (2:11.9) and third (2:56.33) in the 200 freestyle. In the 100 freestyle, Ruben Rios swam for a second place with a 1:10.03, Paul Allen finished third with a 1:16.25 and Collin Montgomery cruised to fourth with a 1:19.02. Ian Thompson won the 100 backstroke in 1:03.77.
The boys swept the 100 breaststroke with Joseph Laity capturing first place in 1:28.38, Allen second place (1:37.71) and Rios third (1:39.06).
The Mustangs' next competition will be a home meet on Thursday against San Manuel High School and St. Augustine Catholic High School.
Golf
The SHS Mustang golf team won its only match of the week Sept. 17 over Walden Grove High School at San Ignacio golf course. Leading the way for the victorious squad was sophomore, Kaden Boyter with a 39. The trio of Chandler Harris, Collin Waldron and Dylan Housley each played well to bring home the win.
The Mustangs will be in action twice this week with matches versus Nogales High School on Tuesday and Flowing Wells High School on Thursday.