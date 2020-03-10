WG baseball
Walden Grove baseball team traveled to Marana Mountain View for its opening-round game at the Amphitheater Invitational on March 4 and won, 4-3.
The Red Wolves took an early lead and shut Marana out until the sixth inning when they put two runs on the board and narrowed the score to 3-2. Each team brought in another run during the later innings ending in Walden Grove taking the game.
SHS tennis
The SHS Boy tennis team is off to a good start this season with three-straight wins.
The boys beat Amphi 9-0 on March 3, Cholla 9-0 on Thursday and Tucson High 7-2 on Friday. All three matches were at SHS.
Ian Kutz, Kameron Metzger and Kaden Boyter went a combined 6-0 in their singles and double matches.