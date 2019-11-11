The Sahuarita High School swim team finished on a high note with all the team's state qualifiers returning to compete in the finals last Friday. That was a first for the team.
Girls
In the 200-medley relay, Tiffany Corella, Ari Romero, Hailey Thompson and Abigail Weech finished 15th with a 2:14.40 for Division III.
Corella swam a 2:08.69 and came in 8th for the division in the 200 freestyle. Thompson had a personal best in the 100 butterfly (1:03.07) and ranked 13th in the division.
Boys
In the 200-individual medley, Ian Thompson ranked 18th in the division (2:18.22), and 17th in the 100 backstroke with a 1:03.18. Both were personal bests.
In the 50 freestyle, Casey Thompson ranked 13th in the division. He also had two personal bests, one in the preliminaries and the other in the finals, that were under 23 seconds (22.77 and 22.97).