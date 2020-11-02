The Sahuarita High Mustang swimmers placed third behind Cienega and Walden Grove and finished ahead of Douglas in a four-way meet Oct. 26.
For the boys, Hugh Sparks won first in the 200 freestyle (2:14.62), and newcomer Jack Sparks placed fourth in the 50 freestyle. Ian Thompson won the 100 butterfly (1:01.71) and the 100 backstroke (1:06.70). Hugh Sparks finished fourth in the 100 butterfly. The 200 freestyle relay team (Thompson, Joseph Laity, H. Sparks, and Aiden Law) won with a 1:46.84.
For the girls, the 200 medley relay (Sam Bryson, Abigail Weech, Ari Romero and Megan Fillerup) placed second (2:23.86). Romero then swam for a first-place finish in the 200 freestyle (2:32.29) with Weech third. Romero (1:06.48) and Fillerup (1:08.84) placed first and second in the 100-yard freestyle. The 200 freestyle relay (Hailey Bryson, Abigail Weech, Jenny Thompson and Charlotte Richardson) swam for third. Richardson and H. Bryson, newcomers to this year’s team, swam hard in the 100 backstroke. A final highlight for the SHS girls was in the 100 breaststroke. Weech came in first and J. Thompson came in a close second.
Several swimmers qualified for state. Ian Thompson will compete in the 100 butterfly (10th going into state) and the 100 backstroke (15th). The boys 400 freestyle relay team (Joseph Laity, Aiden Law, Hugh Sparks and Ian Thompson) also qualified along with Joseph Laity, who qualified 16th in the 100 backstroke. The state meet is Saturday in Phoenix.