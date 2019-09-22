The Sahuarita Mustangs improved their season mark to 2-2 with a 48-6 win over the Holbrook Roadrunners on Saturday night. While picking up the win and reaching .500 on the season might feel good, another benefit of the rare Saturday game was the chance for younger players to gain valuable time on the field.
“A win is always good, but it was really nice to get some of the younger players on film tonight," head Coach Don Watt said,
And play the younger Mustangs did. Leading 42-0, Watt and his coaching staff pulled the starters out of the game with nearly four minutes left in the first half. Among those notably missing from that point were Bryce Williams, Cristian Gonzales, Orlando Williams and most of the remaining upperclassmen. Notably not missing for most of the game was senior Noah Vu. Vu, who had missed the first three games with a knee injury, was able to get important game time on both sides of the ball. Noah gained 65 yards on 12 carries, scoring two touchdowns.
The Road Runners, now 0-4, never seemed to notice the scoreboard. Although outmatched by Sahuarita, they remained determined. So much in fact, that when given the option of a “running clock,” Holbrook elected to have the clock operated like a regular game.
When one team is being beaten by 42 points or more, the officials will run the clock without stopping it for first downs, change of possession, incomplete passes, etc.
Holbrook eventually scored on a 17-play drive with 2:24 left in the game. 48-6 with failed PAT.
The Mustangs will have one more northern road trip this Friday night as they will face San Tan, 1-3, prior to traveling east to start Region 3A South competition with Safford.
