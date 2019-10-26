Sabino, which is ranked 8th in the state, came to Sahuarita Friday night to face the Mustangs on Senior Night. If they expected to find a pushover game with Sahuarita High School they got a BIG surprise. While the Sabercats escaped with a 28-22 win, they did not find a weak team.
Had a few calls gone the other way or had a few calls been called at all the game could have gone the other way for Sabino, which was 6-2 going into the game and 3-0 in Region 3A South.
Following the game head Coach Don Watt told the team, while pointing over his shoulder at the Sabino sideline, “They were not expecting what they got here tonight. They expected you to just lay down and take it. I am proud of the way you fought tonight. You seniors in particular will sometime in your life look back and say to yourself, ‘I played the best football game of my life on October 25, 2019.’ And you did. I am very proud of you all.”
Sabino managed a two-touchdown lead, 14-0 by the mid-point of the second quarter. The Mustangs then put together an 11-play, 70-yard drive which was capped by a three-yard run by Bryce Williams. With a failed PAT, SHS had cut the gap to 14-6.
Sabino would score on the next possession, 21-6 at the end of the first half.
In the third quarter the Sabercats added another touchdown, 28-6. It would be their last.
On the ensuing kickoff Bryce Williams fielded the kick, broke a few tackles and turned up the field. Just as he got up to speed his head snapped back and he was thrown to the ground, as were penalty flags. What looked to most like a facemask call became a pair of blocking in the back calls against Sahuarita. That may have galvanized the Mustangs because they began to move steadily down the field. Junior quarterback Gabriel Elias connected with senior wide receiver Cristian Gonzales on a 48-yard touchdown pass. That pair teamed up again for the 2-point conversion, 28-14.
All season long Sabino has lived or died by their passing game. Friday night they threw one pass too many. From the Mustang 10-yard line they opted to toss the ball to the back of the end zone. Gonzales snagged the pass in the congested end zone and would not be denied nor stopped. The stats show him with a 100-yard interception return, but he was seven or eight yards deep in the end zone when he took possession of the ball so he traveled more than that 100 yards. The score became 28-22 with successful PAT. The Mustangs outscored Sabino 16 to seven in the second half.
Prior to the game the senior football players were honored as they played their final game on Burton Tingle Field.
Sahuarita will finish the regular season with another road trip. This time to meet the 0-9 Tanque Verde Hawks in Tucson.