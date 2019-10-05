The 12th-ranked Safford Bulldogs played lights-out football on homecoming night, getting the best of the visiting Sahuarita Mustangs, 31-0.
Mustangs Coach Don Watt said he felt good going into the game.
“We know it’s number one versus number two in the section, so if we know if we win this one it will put us that much further ahead, so it will be fun and see what happens.”
But it turned into a long and painful night for the Mustangs, who were up against a tough team and a tough crowd.
Safford got the party started early in the first quarter when Cj Scrivner took it to the house for a 60-yard touchdown, giving Safford a 7-0 lead.
The first and second quarter was wall-to-wall defense from the Bulldogs, shutting down the Mustangs' running offense and attacking the gaps and getting to the outside forcing the Mustangs to punt the ball away most of the evening.
With one second left in the half, the Bulldogs' Justin Torrio connected on a 30-yard field goal that gave Safford a 10-0 lead going into half time.
To open up the third quarter, Scrivner took the Mustang kickoff 60 yards to score his second of three touchdowns for the night.
Much like the first half, the Mustangs' option run offense had no answers for the Bulldog defense, putting pressure on the quarterback and forcing three and outs on several offensive series.
In the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs' running offense was able to score on two consecutive offensive drives that put the game out of reach.
“On defense, we like to have fun and make bets with each other and see who can get to the quarterback first and it pushes us harder,” said Safford's Brennon Jurado. “We didn’t do anything different in practice, we just worked even harder, and nothing different, just study and learn the plays and keep going.”
The Sahuarita Mustangs (3-3) will look to get back in the win column when they host the Pusch Ridge Lions (3-3) on Oct. 11.