The Walden Grove Red Wolves dominated during Senior Night against Amphitheater High School, 56-21.
But the first half that led to a successful defense of the 4A Gila Region champions, was owed to the JV squad.
A few of the seniors sat out during the first half due to “poor academic decision,” according to Coach Corey Noble.
“Some players, starters and back-ups, sat out the first half,” Noble said. “They made mistakes, we all make mistakes. I made mistakes when I was young.”
Sophomore Jayden Albertie stepped in to start as the quarterback. According to Noble, days before the game he asked Albertie to start in the position.
“Tonight, we saw some guys step up, they were waiting for an opportunity and got it,” Noble said. “I’m proud of the team and proud of the guys.”
Although some seniors sat out the first half, it didn’t stop the Red Wolves from throwing up a 21-14 lead in the first half and then scoring 36 points in the second half when the players who sat out got back into the game.
“Part of the process is there are consequences for your actions,” Noble said. “We’re moving on. There was an action, there was a consequence and now we’re going to move on. I think the guys have learned and they’re going to be better young men.”
The Red Wolves had two rushers finish with over 100 yards and another just three yards shy.
Senior Alex Lopez lead the team with 142 rushing yards on two carriers that both ended in touchdowns.
“It feels pretty good to go back to back with this great team,” Lopez said. “I’m so glad the support that the school gives me. I love playing with this team, it will always be my home.”
Junior Jeremy Lai trailed 22 yards behind with 120 yards on 12 carries, averaging a first down every rush.
Senior Sam Martinez rounds off the top three rushers with 97 yards on nine carries.
The defense of the team wasn’t anything to scoff at either during Senior Night. Only allowing 21 points in the whole game, with 14 in the first half.
Senior Rick Avelar led the team in solo tackles with seven. The team also had two interceptions with one that invigorated at the start of the fourth quarter from senior Richmond “Tre” Slan III.
“I got thrown off my game a little bit because of trash talking and a lot of aggressive play but it was a great team to play against,” he said.
This Senior Night marks the last time that many of the players will play at home in the regular season.
“A little sad at first but it still feels great,” senior Sam Martinez said. “These past four years … Senior Night this year came really fast.”
Now the Red Wolves have the chance to host a playoff game at home, which was the goal the team set in the spring.
Should they win their last section game, against Palo Verde on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m., they can have the chance to host two play off games if other teams don’t acquire the necessary points.
The first round of playoffs is yet to be determined by AIA.