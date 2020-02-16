Both the Walden Grove and Sahuarita high school girls soccer teams advanced Saturday in their quest to become state champions in their respective divisions.
The No. 8 ranked Walden Grove beat No. 9 Estrella Foothills of Goodyear 2-1 at home.
The No. 8 ranked SHS Lady Mustangs defeated the No. 1 ranked American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek in Queen Creek by a score of 2-1.
The Mustangs will now travel to Williams Field in Gilbert for a semifinal match-up with Trivium Prep on Tuesday at 6 p.m.. The Red Wolves will face No. 1 ranked Prescott in Prescott at the same time.