Walden Grove's 42-9 win over Rio Rico on Friday night put the Redd Wolves at 5-1 for the season and, more importantly, at 1-0 in region play. This puts Walden Grove, Palo Verde Magnet and Pueblo Magnet with early 1-0 leads in Region 4A Gila competition.
Following the game, Coach Corey Noble told the huddled team, “We are 1-0. And we need to be 1-0 after every game. We have big goals this year. If you want what you have never had before you have to be willing to do more than you have ever done before.”
The Red Wolves lit up the scoreboard first on their opening drive.
Alex Lopez completed six straight passes to move the Red Wolves 65 yards down the field before he carried the ball over from three yards out. A successful PAT by senior Nathan Alvarenga set the score at 7-0 at the 5:53 mark. Walden Grove would add to their lead with 1:58 with left in the first quarter when Lopez connected with senior wide receiver Hector Najar for 15 yards. With a successful PAT, the score became 14-0.
WGHS used their air attack once again to score early in the second quarter when Lopez connected with twin brother Jordan for a 26-yard touchdown strike. 21-0.
Rio Rico was finally able to gain some significant yards against Walden Grove when Hawks senior running back Robert Villegas ripped through the Red Wolves defense for 65 yards and the Hawks only touchdown on the night. 21-7.
WGHS would waste little time as they scored on the next series when senior running back Sam Martinez scored. The score was 28-7 at the halftime intermission.
Mid-way in the third quarter Walden Grove would pick up two scores. The first was on a five-yard touchdown pass, Lopez to Najar, 35-7. On the second play of the next Hawks’ possession they fumbled the ball, Jordan Lopez picked up the ball for a “grab and go” dash to the end zone. Result 42-7.
Rio Rico would pick up its final two points of the contest when back to punt deep in their own territory, Walden Grove punter senior Ryan Brady had trouble with a high snap that went over his head and sailed into the Red Wolves’ end zone. Rather than allowing Rio Rico to recover the ball in the end zone for six points, Brady fell on the ball allowing the Hawks two points for the safety. Final score 42-9.
Walden Grove will be at home this Friday night as they host Douglas, who is now 0-1 in region play after falling to Pueblo Magnet 39-14 Friday night.
For game story, stats and more photos, see Wednesday’s Sahuarita Sun.