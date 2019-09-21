The Walden Grove Red Wolves handed Nogales its first loss of the season Friday, defeating the Apaches, 29-0, in Nogales.
After a scoreless first quarter, Walden Grove got on the board with 4:48 left in the first half on a 38-yard touchdown pass by quarterback Alex Lopez. Lopez connected with Jordan Lopez on a subsequent two-point conversion and WG led 8-0.
With 7:39 left in the third quarter, Alex Lopez threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Ty McDermott. The Red Wolves lined up for an extra point attempt, but when two consecutive penalties by Nogales moved the ball to the one-yard line, WG opted to try for another two-point conversion. Sam Martinez took the handoff and ran the ball into the end zone for a 16-0 lead.
Three minutes later, Martinez scored on a 52-yard run and Nathan Alvarenga followed by kicking the extra point to put WG ahead 23-0.
The Red Wolves capped off the scoring when Jeremy Lai carried the ball in from the two-yard line with a little more than five minutes left in the game. Nogales blocked the extra-point attempt and the score stood at 29-0.
The game, which lasted well over three hours, saw an unusually high number of penalty flags, to the point that annoyed Nogales fans began chanting “Let them play!” at the officials during the second half. But the flag-throwing affected both teams – Walden Grove had two touchdown passes called back on the same drive at the end of the fourth quarter due to penalties.
When the buzzer finally sounded, the Red Wolves had raised their record to 3-1, while previously undefeated Nogales fell to the same mark.
Walden Grove hosts the Glendale Cardinals on Friday at 7 p.m.