Prior to Friday night’s meeting between the Sahuarita Mustangs and the Sabino Sabercats, the 10 seniors on the 2019 squad and their athletic trainers were honored by family, teammates, friends and fans. Although the Mustangs lost, 28-22, Coach Don Watt told the team that this may be a game they will remember for all of their lives.
Sabino rolled into Sahuarita ranked eighth in Class 3A in the state. If they were expecting another easy “w” on their way to the playoffs that was not what they found. The Mustangs made Sabino earn it.
SHS drew yellow flags (or pink this week for Breast Cancer Awareness Month) 12 times for 98 yards.
Following the game, Watt told the team, while pointing over his shoulder at the Sabino sideline, “They were not expecting what they got here tonight. They expected you to just lay down and take it. I am proud of the way you fought tonight. You seniors, in particular, will sometime in your life look back and say to yourself, ‘I played the best football game of my life on October 25, 2019.’ And you did. I am very proud of you all.”
The game
Facing a tough Sahuarita defense, Sabino established a two-touchdown lead by the mid-point of the second quarter. The Mustangs then put together an 11-play, 70-yard drive capped by a three-yard run by Bryce Williams. With a failed PAT, SHS cut the gap to 14-6.
Using five straight pass plays, Sabino would score on the next possession, 21-6, at the end of the first half.
Following the halftime, during which the senior cheerleaders and band members were recognized, the Sabercats added another touchdown, 28-6. It would be their last.
On the ensuing kickoff, Bryce Williams fielded the kick, broke a few tackles and turned up the field. Just as he got up to speed, his head snapped back and he was thrown to the ground, as were penalty flags. What looked to most like a face-mask call became a pair of blocking in the back calls against Sahuarita. That turn of events may have galvanized the Mustangs because they began to move steadily down the field. Junior quarterback Gabriel Elias connected with senior wide receiver Cristian Gonzales on a 48-yard touchdown pass. That pair teamed up again for the 2-point conversion, 28-14.
All season long Sabino has lived or died by their passing game. Friday night they threw one pass too many. From the Mustang 10-yard line they opted to toss the ball to the back of the end zone. Gonzales snagged the pass in the congested end zone and would not be denied nor stopped. The stats show him with a 100-yard interception return, but he was seven or eight yards deep in the end zone when he took possession of the ball, so he travelled more than that. The score became 28-22 with successful PAT. The Mustangs outscored Sabino 16 to seven in the second half.
“What a game!” Watt said. “We came up on the short end of it, but what an effort by our boys. I am so proud of the boys, to the man I feel like they left it all on the field, they all gave everything that they had. Sabino had our number for the first few series of plays, then we changed things up and went to the air and got the ball into Cristian Gonzales’ hands. Then there was that interception. What a thing of beauty that was. I think Cristian ran for 108 yards on that touchdown. He had a good wingman. Tanner-James Friend escorted him all the way down the field.”
The coach said he wished the seniors could have won their last game on Burton Tingle Field, but added, “We take Coach Tingle with us everywhere we go so we always have little bit of home field with us.”
Tingle is the team’s statistician.
Sabino may have their hands full again this Friday night as the Region 3A No. 2 ranked Sabercats, 4-0 and 7-2, host the #1 Safford Bulldogs also 4-0 and 7-2. Sabino, ranked No. 8 in the latest AIA state poll, has scored 255 points this season while giving up 139 points. Safford at No. 12 on the other hand, has amassed 306 points and allowed only 45. Facing common and ranked Region 3A opponents Safford defeated Pusch Ridge 50-7, Sabino beat PRCA 31-0. Sabino only edged past Sahuarita 28-22, Safford won 31-0.
Sahuarita No. 25 in state-wide Class 3A rankings will finish the regular season with another road trip. This time to meet the 0-9 Tanque Verde Hawks in Tucson. Watt says the Mustangs will have to take care of business on Friday against the Hawks then sit back and watch for shake-ups in the rankings to see what their future holds.
“I can’t worry about the rankings until after next Friday night. When the final rankings are announced we will see where we are. Last year we were 6-4 and missed the playoffs by a .342 percent point. Several teams with more losses than us made it and we didn’t. Strength of schedule is like baking a cake. A two-year cake. Schedules are made on two-year blocks, and the quality of the ingredients can change from year to year.”