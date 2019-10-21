During Friday night’s 51-6 the Mustangs and their coaches did their best to turn a bad situation into something good for everyone involved.
The bad situation is the state of the Catalina football program this year. Catalina, winless on the season, brought fewer than 20 players to town to meet the Mustangs. Realizing the disadvantage, head Coach Don Watt and the SHS coaching staff began removing starters from the lineup as early as the first quarter.
The degree of Catalina’s situation went beyond their lack of numbers. Through eight games, the Trojans have scored 12 points while giving up 417 to their opponents.
Even though Catalina was facing Mustang backup players for most of the game, they were only able to amass 32 yards rushing on 25 carries. They also put the ball on the ground seven times; Sahuarita recovered five of the fumbles. One of those fumbles was recovered in the Trojan end zone giving SHS their first score of the night.
The lack of skill players effected the passing game as well. Freshman quarterback Mario Burruel could only complete five of his 14 attempted passes for 51 yards and threw three interceptions. Sophomores Alex Legarda and Jo Jo Barnes picked off one pass each with senior Osten Sherry adding another.
The Trojans were only able to put together 83 yards of total offense. They did manage to put together a seven-play, 60-yard scoring drive, with Trojan QB Burruel scoring from one yard out with 15 seconds remaining in the third quarter, 44-6.
At one-point Watt said, “This kind of game is hard for a coach. But all things given, it is good to see the smiles on our kids’ faces.”
With two games remaining, he said he wanted the team to keep executing properly, but at the same time he didn’t want to unduly take advantage of Catalina. He wanted to keep the team sharp, but protect his starters. Giving younger players more playing time was the best option. Many veteran players even got a chance to play in other positions.
Senior quarterback Orlando Williams, normally only on the field when the Mustangs possess the ball, spent some time in the defensive backfield and Bryce Williams, normally the holder on PAT, got to switch spots. Much to his delight and that of his teammates and coaches, he split the uprights for a successful kick.
Sahuarita used eight different players to rush the football, gaining 214 yards on 35 carries. They added 68 yards through the air completing four of seven for a total of 282 combined yards. The Mustangs are 4-4 on the season.
The game
The Mustangs first score came following a pair of miscues, one by each team. Sahuarita took the opening kickoff and marched down the field but fumbled on the Catalina eight-yard line. The Trojans ran one play then the snap got away from Burruel and rolled into the Catalina end zone. Mustang sophomores Adam Gonzales and Mark Cabeen raced Burruel for the ball and wrested the ball away for the fumble recovery touchdown. With a PAT Orlando Williams to Cristian Gonzales pass, SHS was on the scoreboard 8-0 at the 7:50 mark on the clock.
Freshman running back Brady Radovich would add to the Mustang lead with 13-yard run. Bryce Williams would pick up the two-point PAT, 16-0 as the first quarter ended.
One-and-one half minutes later Radovich would find the Trojan end zone once again, this time from five yards out. Junior Tanner-James Friend would add this two-point PAT, 24-0.
Senior running back and linebacker Michael Molio’o ripped through the Catalina defense for 60 yards and the final touchdown of the first half, 32-0. Bryce Williams again on two- point PAT.
Early in the second half Jacob Terrell recovered another Catalina fumble, this one at the Trojan 18-yard line. On the next play junior quarterback Gabriel Elias covered that 18 yards en route to the Trojans’ goal line, with failed PAT, 38-0.
Catalina put the ball on the ground again and again Cabeen was able to claim the free ball. On the next play from scrimmage Elias made his way to the end zone. PAT Failed, 44-0.
Catalina was able to remove the goose-egg from their side of the scoreboard with the eight play 60-yard scoring drive, 44-6 as the PAT failed.
Catalina lined up for the kickoff and made the same mistake that many other teams have made this season. That mistake is putting the ball into the hands of Sahuarita’s talented kickoff and punt returners; Gonzales or Bryce Williams. This time the ball ended up in Gonzales’ hands and Gonzales ended up in the Catalina end zone 80 yards later. At this point Bryce Williams made swap from kick holder to kicker, and the successful kick caused the Mustang side lines to erupt. A kick that many will no doubt remember forever.
Football players are coached and trained to do everything at full speed and with 100% effort at all times. Asking them to do less is never really an option.
Watt held two post game team huddles following Friday night’s game. The first was a huddle with both teams and he lead the two teams in prayer, then thanked Catalina’s players and wished them a safe journey home and the best in the future.
In the second huddle with the Mustangs Watt said, “Tonight was a good team win.” Referring to the names on the back of their jerseys he said, “You won tonight with class and dignity. You did those names on your backs proud tonight. Enjoy this win tonight, but Sabino is next and we need to be ready.”
The win moves the Mustangs to 4-4 on the season, and 1-2 in Region 3A South competition with two games remaining.