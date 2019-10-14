SHS cross country
The SHS cross country team attended a meet hosted by Tanque Verde High School at McDonald Park on Oct. 2.
Eliza Stowell won the meet for the girls with a time of 21:23. Sarah Cardenas finished sixth and Delaney Watkins finished 16th.
Isaac Brand finished 10th among the boys with a time of 20:24. Alexander Atencio and Diego Irogyen also competed.
There was no team results because two players were injured or sick.
SHS swimming
The Mustang boys and girls swim teams were hard at work the past two Saturdays at invitational swim meets in Tucson. Invitational meets are qualifiers for state, and there are four opportunities each season.
At the TYR Classic at the Hillenbrand Aquatic Center on the University of Arizona campus Oct. 5, several swimmers had provisional or qualifying times. A provisional time meets a state standard but isn't a guarantee of an invite.
For the girls, Tiffany Corella, Abigail Weech, Aracelli Romero and Hailey Thompson achieved provisional times in the 200 medley relay and the 200 free relay. Corella had automatic qualifier times in the 200 freestyle and the 100 freestyle. Thompson swam for provisional times in the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly. Romero got a provisional time in the 50 freestyle.
The boys' achievements included Ian Thompson’s provisional time in the 200 IM and Casey Thompson’s provisional times in the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle.
Several swimmers had notable time drops at the CDO Classic in Oro Valley on Oct. 12.
Chloe Dittemore had a three-second drop in the girls 100 freestyle and Samantha Bryson took off two and a half seconds in the 100 backstroke.
Andrew Smith and Rueben Rios cut time in the 50 freestyle with Smith shaving off about a second and a half, and Rios a little over two seconds. Rios also improved his 100 breast stroke time by about eight seconds.
Swimmers will have two more opportunities to qualify for state — at the Mike Ward Invitational at Amphi Pool on Oct. 19, and at the Southern Arizona Qualifier in Oro Valley on Nov. 11 and 12.
The Mustang Swimmers’ next competition is at home Thursday against Tanque Verde High School.