Swimming
Sahuarita High School boys and girls swim teams, following first-meet victories over Coolidge on Sept. 5, swam to wins against Palo Verde and Desert Christian at home Sept. 12. The girls placed first in all but one event and the boys placed first in all but two events.
Highlights for the girls include two first-place finishes and team records for Tiffany Corella, one in the 200 freestyle (2:09.40) and one in the 100 freestyle (58.59). Hailey Thompson swam to victory in the 200 IM with a 2:35.99, and in the 100 butterfly with a 1:06.70. Megan Fillerup helped out her team with a first place finish as well in the 50 freestyle (31.59). Aracelli Romero finished first in the 100 backstroke with a 1:15.73 with Samantha Bryson in second (1:24.71). In the 100 breaststroke, Abigail Weech with a 1:26.17 and Makaela Valencia with a 1:38.84 finished first and second, respectively.
For the boys, Ian Thompson came up with a team record and first place in the 200 freestyle (2:06.95) while Aiden Law finished third (2:43.98). Law had a second place and personal best in the 50 freestyle (29.06) just behind Casey Thompson, who had the top spot with a 23.42, which was less than two-tenths off his personal best. In the 100 freestyle, Joseph Laity swam a personal best and ended up with a first place with a 1:01.66. Ian Thompson finished first n the 100 backstroke (1:04.06).
The Mustang swimmers’ next competition will be an away meet today against Sabino High School.
Golf
The Sahuarita High School golf team split its two matches this past week. The Mustangs traveled to Douglas High School on Sept. 9 and defeated the Bulldogs, 190-200.
Kaden Boyter let the team with an even par 35 while Handler Harris chipped in with a 45. The squad lost its final home match at the Country Club of Green Valley to a tough Nogales team, 181-198. Boyter again was low score for Sahuarita with a 40, Chandler Harris, Collin Waldron and Dylan Housley came in with scores of 51, 52, and 55, respectively. The team will play one match this week versus Walden Grove High School Tuesday, completed after press time.
The high school roundup is compiled from information sent in by coaches.