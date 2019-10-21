WGHS cross country
The cross country team competed at the Rio Rico Rattler Invitational Oct. 12. Jonathan Lane placed second in the Gold Race and Seth Chacon finished 24th. The team placed third in the Gold Race.
SHS swimming
The boys and girls swam tough against Tanque Verde High School on Oct. 17. The girls were outscored 104-63 and boys scored 59 to Tanque Verde’s 98. For the girls, Tiffany Corella came in first in the 200 freestyle with a 2:08.20 and also came up on top in the 100 backstroke (1:08.47). Corella was also a part of the winning 200 medley relay team with Abigail Weech, Hailey Thompson and Aricelli Romero (2:08.32). The same team finished second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:56.50).
Other victorious Mustang swimmers were Meagan Fillerup and Samantha Bryson, who finished first and second in the 50 freestyle. Fillerup had a 31.35 and Bryson a 34.16. Thompson placed first in the 100 butterfly with a 1:04.40 and Romero and Fillerup captured first and second in the 100 freestyle (1:03.57 and 1:09.10 respectively).
For the boys, Ian Thompson, Casey Thompson, Hugh Sparks and Joseph Laity started off the meet with a victory in the 200 medley relay with a 2:00.44. The same team finished second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:45.62) I. Thompson achieved a second in a close race in the 200 freestyle (2:06.35-just .02 behind the first place finisher). C. Thompson swam for a first place finish in the 50 freestyle (23.18) and a second place in the 100 freestyle(54.61). Sparks, with a 1:09.83, finished third in the 100 butterfly.
The Mustangs' last dual competition will be at meet Thursday against Walden Grove High School.
The sports roundup is compiled from information sent in by coaches.