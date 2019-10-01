Sahuarita High School
Swimming
The boys and girls swim teams were victorious against San Manuel High School and St. Augustine Catholic High School last week.
Highlights of the girls competition include first place finishes in all events. The 200-medley relay team, Tiffany Corella, Abigail Weech, Hailey Thompson and Megan Fillerup, swam to a 2:15.47. Another relay team consisting of Weech, Thompson, Samantha Bryson and Corella came up on top as well with a time of 2:05.42. Bryson also picked up a win in the 50 freestyle (33.53). Thompson scored two wins, one in the 500 freestyle (6:24.10) and the 100 backstroke (1:24.53). Corella also picked a couple of firsts in the 200 freestyle (2:12.26) and also in the 100 backstroke (1:08.61).
The boys finished first in all but three events. The boys 200 medley relay team, Ian Thompson, Casey Thompson, Joseph Laity and Hugh Sparks, won in 2:03.12. The 200-freestyle relay team, with a time of 1:57.35, finished first: Paul Allen, Ruben Rios, I. Thompson and Sparks. Other strong finishes were Laity with a first in the 100 breastroke (1:26.12) and a second in the 50 freestyle (26.45), and C. Thompson in the 100 freestyle (54.76) with I. Thompson right behind (56.46).
The Mustang swimmers’ next competition will be an away meet on Thursday against Buena High School, Sunnyside High School and St. Augustine Catholic High School.
Golf
The Sahuarita High School golf team won its lone match against Marana High School last week at Torres Blancas, 195 to 203. The team's other match was canceled due to rain.
Sophomore Collin Waldron continued his steady improvement with a career-best round. Kaden Boyter chipped in with a 42. Chandler Harris and Dylan Housley also played well in the win, according to coaches.
The team concludes their regular season this week with three away matches.
Walden Grove High School
The Walden Grove cross country team traveled to Casa Grande for the Nike Twilight Invitational. Johnathon Lane finished in second in the championship race, breaking his school record with a 15:39.
Seth Chacon finished eighth out of 513 runners in the varsity race with a time of 16:37; Matthew Mayer finished in 17:53. Also setting personal bests were Owen Eaton, Demario Todd, Ruben Pena and Ryan Todd.
Freshman Channing Porter ran 19:34 for 14th place. Julian Almazan placed 14th in the open race and received a medal with a time of 18:53. In that same race, Collin Bryant (19:32) and William Kimbley (19:32) finished one second apart.
On the girls side, Ainsley Porter finished in 22:01. Everyone set a personal best ranging from one to three minutes.
The high school roundup is compiled from information sent in by coaches.