The Anza Trail wrestling team took first place in the school's district tournament on Feb. 18. The 2020 district champions had 11 wrestlers place in their weight class with 10 taking first place.
Individual results:
Sebastian Serrano, second place, 73 lbs.
Brett Bates, first place, 78 lbs.
Marcus Killgore, first place, 83 lbs.
Daniel Guerrero, first place, 88 lbs.
Zack Bates, first place, 93 lbs.
Frankie Partida, first place, 98 lbs.
Pedro Mendoza, first place, 104 lbs.
Gabriel Altamirano, first place, 111 lbs.
Gabriel Wilkerson, first place, 118 lbs.
Joseph Goehring, first place, 133 lbs.
Carlito Montoya, first place, 167 lbs.