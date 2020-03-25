I would be curious to find out why, at the first signs of hoarding, store managers didn’t put limits on certain items. They do that for sale items, so why not do the same thing in this situation?
Altie Metcalf, Green Valley
Thank you for reading! We hope you enjoyed your three complimentary stories.
Truth matters. Support your local newsroom.
See subscription options
Please log in, or sign up for our E-NEWSLETTER to continue reading.
Local journalists working to keep you informed, subscribe today!
I would be curious to find out why, at the first signs of hoarding, store managers didn’t put limits on certain items. They do that for sale items, so why not do the same thing in this situation?
Altie Metcalf, Green Valley
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.