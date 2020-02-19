We hear candidates say, “The House has sent so many bills to the Senate, and nothing happens to them.” Here are explanations for at least a few.
For example, House Resolution (H.R.) 1, titled “For the People Act,” is meant to expand and protect voters’ rights, but it also wants Washington, D.C. (loaded with Democrats) to become a state. With a Republican-majority Senate, that’s not happening.
There’s also H.R.1585, titled VAWA “Violence Against Women Act” intended to protect women, but it fails to mention the mutilation of female genitals or female honor killings or forced young female marriages, and since it doesn’t cover all women, it also fails.
Then there’s H.R.8, titled “Bipartisan Background Checks Act,” which requires a background check on the person receiving a firearm even if it’s sold in your house at the kitchen table. Problem is, the bill then cites so many exceptions, a law coming from the bill would be impossible to enforce. (You need no background check if selling to your relatives, your spouse, your local or state law, or to federal agents, and even if selling to a friend, you can arrange it so the sale is a “swap.”)
Also, one bill is meant to ensure that all kinds of sexual genders will have fair treatment in public accommodations, but it includes “gender identity.” That means a man with his male genitalia intact, one who thinks like a woman and acts like a woman, can enter any public women’s restroom. A pervert who pretends to be all that could also enter women’s restrooms. That’s a fatal flaw.
A bill can have something in it that’s like a stick in the eye to the Senate.
Ingrid Lynch, Green Valley