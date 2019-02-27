Your Feb. 24 article “Schools combating rise in teen vaping use” (Green Valley News) by Kim Smith describes a major concern for both youths and adults across the U.S.
Two suggestions to reduce use include high taxes to price the use out of reach of those with limited income. The other is to increase education regarding the dangers. Among smokers, it is found that generally less-educated people smoke, as well as those with mental health and addiction diagnoses.
The most successful cessation education program is the Fresh Start four-week course offered by the American Cancer Society.
Kim Smith’s article describes plans proposed by the schools that sound appropriate. Additionally, more success can be attained if the education and cessation programs are attended by the parents who smoke, since they have modeled tobacco use for their children for years.
Thank you, Kim Smith, for bringing this to our attention. The increased use use of tobacco products (and 480,000 deaths per year) has already reduced the U.S. life expectancy in recent years.
Brian Dean, American Cancer Society, cessation instructor, Green Valley