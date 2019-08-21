Her letter is the most outrageous, ludicrous and despicable one that I have ever seen in any newspaper. I am a 2020 Trump supporter and feel intimidated by the likes of her. How dare she label me a terrorist!
M.J. Sidoroff, Green Valley
