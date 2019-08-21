Boo! I am a 72-year-old, five-foot-five woman with a “I Am a Deplorable” t-shirt on. Do I scare you?
The letter printed in the Green Valley News on Sunday regarding the man wearing the Trump 2020 t-shirt in Trader Joe’s was some of the most asinine, childish garbage I have ever seen printed in a newspaper. Seriously, grow up people!
Wake up! We are all Americans, no matter what we wear, who we vote for, what color we are. Having the right to have and express differences of opinions is what sets us apart.
If you truly felt threatened, I feel sorry for you. As for me, I think I’ll go watch some Fox News like a typical Trump terrorist.
S. Campbell, Green Valley