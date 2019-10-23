Earlier this week as I entered Jersey Mike’s Subs, a couple followed behind me. Because this was my first visit there, I lingered at the front to read the menu. Naturally that couple went before me in the line. When I caught up behind them the man said, “You were here first. Go ahead of us.” I declined his offer. A conversation ensued with the man from New Jersey telling me about the good points of Jersey Mike’s Subs.
When I approached the front end to pick up the sandwich and pay, the clerk told me the man paid for it. By that time the couple was gone. God bless this total stranger for his generosity to me. I was surprised and want to express my gratitude.
Betty Jans, Sahuarita