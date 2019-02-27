To the Good Samaritans who stopped to help me care for my wife after she fell after the TSO concert Tuesday night: In my concern for my wife, I forgot to say a big “Thank You” for your help, getting her back on her feet. I was too shaken up to remember to show my appreciation for your help and concern. There are many good people, like you, out there and we are grateful for your help.
This morning, as I write this, she is a little sore, but seems to be OK.
The concert was great; but I did not like my wife’s “encore”!
Myron “Mike” Kuebler, Green Valley