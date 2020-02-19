I feel compelled to let the people of Green Valley know what happened to me regarding a decision I had made about selling my home because I thought I was not going to be able to live here and maintain this house.
I had a few health problems and I panicked. So on that basis I called a Realtor who had been recommended to me.
She listened to me and we waited a few days to get things worked out and I asked her to find a smaller home for me. We then talked again and I was ready to list my home. But after listening to me and my story she paused and made an awesome recommendation. She told me to think about my decision and the downfalls and stress related to a move.
This woman has the highest integrity I have ever known in any business she passed up two commissions because she has honor and integrity things we so lack in our society today.
My heart and gratitude goes to a wonderful woman, Kim A. Anderson, Tierra Antigua Realty.
Shirley Gresham, Green Valley