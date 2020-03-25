OK, enough is enough. I’m getting desperate. I’ve seen where people start a GoFundMe account on the web to help with difficult situations. Maybe that would work, but money is not the problem. Maybe if I could have company over (which I can’t), I could say BYOTP and get a couple of rolls of TP.
Where has all the TP gone?
It’s not funny anymore. I’m down to my last two rolls.
Next time you check on your elderly neighbor ask if they have any; we need it often in our “golden years.”
A. Sullivan, Green Valley