I’ve been thinking about this article (“Restaurant wars!,” Page A1, Jan. 22) about the lack of more chain store restaurants in Green Valley and Sahuarita for about a month. I, for one, do not want to see more boring mall-type chain restaurants. Why not “incubate” by helping more varied, locally owned restaurants? It’s accomplished by the city or, in our case, cities, gathering potential restaurateurs who want to open in vacant spaces and giving them the resources for a designated time frame to accomplish their dream.
I’ve seen this process successfully support wine makers in Walla Walla, Washington. It helps them get started and grow. It keeps the money in the community instead of lining the pockets of investors elsewhere. We need a good Thai restaurant, more choices for Chinese, Greek, Soup and Salad, Vegetarian, Seafood, etc. Down with the same old, same old fare scene just a few miles north.
Sondra Blair-Bond, Green Valley