Are the Democrats prepared for a possible Republican end-run in 2020?
Imagine this possibility: January 2020, citing his doctor’s advice, the president decides not to run for reelection, retires to Mar-a-Lago and happily plays golf. Florida may be one of the few states where an owner’s primary residence can not be foreclosed on even in a bankruptcy process including failure to pay property taxes. (This would explain his choice of Florida rather than New York as his primary residence.)
Republicans jump on a Romney or Kasich bandwagon and by doing so steal most of the media attention away for themselves. Suddenly, the primary Democrat argument of the need to get rid of this President resembles nothing more than a popped balloon.
If legal action is pursued against the “retired” president, again the Republicans get the media attention and legal action can be dragged out for years. Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts is already using stall tactics by delaying a court decision regarding the president’s tax records.
Actual impeachment at this time could backfire against Democrats. The public impeachment hearings were deadly dull. Not only do we seem to be involved in endless war but also endless political games none of which demonstrates responsible governance. But then as Susan Sontag said, “...nobody who really thinks about history can take politics altogether seriously.”
Georgia Hotton, Green Valley