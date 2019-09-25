Do you think climate change is a problem, and what can we be doing about it as a nation?
Yes, and we must get back with the rest of the world and work together on it.
— John Lauber
Yes. We need recognition of the problem at the highest levels of government.
— Larry Backus
Yes. I think we call do small things to reduce our carbon footprint in our daily life.
— Regina Najera
Yes. I think climate change is a problem but I don’t think the U.S. is a major contributor. And I don’t think it’s as much of a problem as it’s made out to be.
— Sylvia Kelly
Yes. Climate change is a long-term problem and also a sickness. It’s on a regular cycle and has been going on for millenniums. It’s not going to happen overnight and I’m not that concerned.
— Dennis Foderberg