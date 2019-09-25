Do you think climate change is a problem, and what can we be doing about it as a nation?

Yes, and we must get back with the rest of the world and work together on it.

— John Lauber

Yes. We need recognition of the problem at the highest levels of government.

— Larry Backus

Yes. I think we call do small things to reduce our carbon footprint in our daily life.

— Regina Najera

Yes. I think climate change is a problem but I don’t think the U.S. is a major contributor. And I don’t think it’s as much of a problem as it’s made out to be.

— Sylvia Kelly

Yes. Climate change is a long-term problem and also a sickness. It’s on a regular cycle and has been going on for millenniums. It’s not going to happen overnight and I’m not that concerned.

— Dennis Foderberg

