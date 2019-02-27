Why is it when some politically motivated persons who get elected to office feel they are able to use their own personal agenda instead of what they stated they’d do if elected? This is so evident in Washington at this time.
Why do these people feel they are so important or so ego-driven that they need to keep running for office 20-30 years? They are not indispensable; however, they have the big-dollar people behind them.
Consequently, they have to vote accordingly. Too bad that politics has gotten so corrupt that the elected officials care less about the safety of us working people than the voters they hope to get by allowing all illegals to enter our country.
There is nothing bad about a fence. They make good neighbors. How many of these elected officials live in closed communities or have fenced yards at their personal homes?
Nancy Iverson, Benson