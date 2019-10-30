It has been said that love of money is the root of all evil, and nowhere is it more obvious than in our elections.
The Democracy for All constitutional amendment is moving through the U.S. House as H.J. Res. 2, 116th Congress. The amendment has also been introduced in the Senate.
This amendment would reverse the Supreme Court’s disastrous Citizen’s United decision that allows individuals and corporations to spend unlimited amounts of anonymous money on elections, candidates and campaigns to assure they get the legislation they want. That decision was based on the Court’s interpretation that monetary donations to campaigns are the same as free speech.
The Democracy For All amendment ends the big money dominance of our elections and allows for Congress and the states to set reasonable limits on campaign spending, including prohibitions on corporate and union spending in the political process (as existed prior to the Supreme Court’s ruling in Citizens United v. FEC). Please contact Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick to express your support for this important legislation.
Arizonans may get another chance in 2020 to end the “dirty money” that floods into our local and statewide elections. “Dirty money” refers to anonymous donations. The Outlaw Dirty Money legislation would require organizations to identify donors who make contributions of $5,000 or more. Please be sure to sign one of the Outlaw Dirty Money petitions you will see being circulated in the community so we will all have the opportunity to vote on it next fall.
Peggy Hendrickson, Green Valley