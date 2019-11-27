Medicare open enrollment period is currently under way. Mr. Ken Crombie’s letter in the Nov. 20 Green Valley News (“Wishful thinking”) alluded to an important Medicare restriction that warrants elaboration, action, and understanding by Medicare beneficiaries who may be unaware of this issue.
Specifically, Medicare recipients who have pre-existing health conditions can be denied Medigap (Medicare Supplement) coverage. Although under the Affordable Care Act insurers can no longer charge more or deny coverage due to pre-existing health conditions, these protections do not extend to Medicare enrollees who wish to procure a Medigap policy.
Because traditional Medicare covers only 80% of covered services, enrollees often purchase Medigap policies, which are offered by private insurance companies and assist with the remaining 20% of charges.
Under Federal law, adults ages 65 and over can purchase a Medigap policy without regard to health status or history only when they first sign up for Medicare. After this initial open enrollment period, with a few exceptions, Medicare recipients must pass a health screening if they wish to switch to a different Medigap insurer or if they want to change from a Medicare Advantage plan to traditional Medicare with a supplemental Medigap policy.
I have written to each of our federal and state legislators requesting that they sponsor legislation that will protect all Medicare recipients by ensuring guaranteed issue for Medigap policies regardless of pre-existing conditions and offering such policies at costs comparable to those of other policy holders.
Henne Queisser, Green Valley