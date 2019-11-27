On Sunday, my wallet went missing on our way to an event (more accurately, I was careless and it fell out of my jacket).
It wasn’t until we arrived back to our place and found the remains of same hanging on the front screen that I realized it was not in my pocket. Badly damaged, medical cards missing, credit cards ripped and torn and a portion of the original cash folded in the remains. As there was no note identifying the finder I would like to take this time to thank this most honest person, most profusely. However to add to the mystery of the finder, the balance of my loss (med cards and balance of cash) was found by another honest person about a mile distance from where it went missing. How it got there, a mystery.
Peter Manley, Green Valley