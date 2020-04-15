Lynn Raby, who spends winters in Green Valley, wrote the following email to a friend here. She gave us permission to reprint it. We have edited it for length.
We are home in Canada. Our flight was cancelled so we ended up driving our 15-year-old van that we keep in Arizona… We took all the food we had in our house, toilet paper and paper towels, Kleenex. I also brought canning jars to pee in... just in case we broke down somewhere. I put an exercise pad in the back in case we had to sleep in the back.
It was good I had the jars. We stopped at a McDonald’s and they had the drive through working but we could not use the toilets... I had it covered! Good thing!
The rest stops that we used were really clean. There were few cars on the highways and lots of trucks, especially the triple ones for Fed-Ex and Walmart and Amazon. Lots of them.
The hotels were just about empty. But no breakfasts served, just a bag lunch which we had to eat in our room… We drove ten hours a day, changing driver every couple of hours.
I had checked with the border about how to get the van into Canada since it is registered in Arizona. I had the form on my lap when we went to the drive through at the border. The agent was asking us some questions and saw the form and asked me about it. I told him that our flight had been cancelled so we had to drive our old van back. He told me he was not interested in the van… He gave us a very stern warning that we were to drive directly to our house and stay inside for two weeks. If we did not obey this directive we could be fined up to a million dollars and up to three years in jail! We went home and have not been off our property since…