I am 70 years old, so I am old. But could someone please implore old people in this area to stop hoarding toilet paper? You don’t need 25 rolls of toilet paper. One or two people probably don’t need more than 5-10 rolls for two weeks. With the disruption in the meat processing plants from COVID-19 infections, shortages of meat for everyone may soon be caused by hoarding, and meat not being generally available, obviously, is more serious and than a toilet paper shortage.
So, old people, please stop overbuying toilet paper and don’t start hoarding meat.
Robert Lehrer, Green Valley