I can still hear his words, “If you like it, I love it!” George said these encouraging words when we were learning how to create, build, plant, and harvest a school garden.
In the summer of 2016, three second-grade teachers went to a Pima County STEMAZing Summer Institute workshop: School Gardens. The teachers, Chrisie Dang, Haydee Hernandez Morales and Kelly Strayer, were interested in starting a school garden. The workshop provided many ideas about how to go about starting a school garden.
After the summer workshop, Haydee Hernandez Morales reached out and began a partnership with Green Valley Gardeners, Allen J. Ogden Community Garden manager George Stone.
From the summer of 2016, George not only became our garden mentor, but grew as a beloved friend.
George always had a strong commitment to helping those in need. He was giving of his time and expertise. He enjoyed combining that passion with gardening. From the start of our partnership, George was always thinking of ways to bring together students and gardening. At first, he was very focused on building our school garden. From a Grant that Haydee received, George would take the three teachers to Ace Hardware and Home Depot to purchase supplies to build garden beds and irrigation.
George was a patient mentor. He would instruct, demonstrate and let the teachers get their hands dirty, while building the garden beds and irrigation. He wanted us to learn the skills necessary to sustain the school garden into the future. Once it came time to organize irrigation hoses and plant seeds in our individual garden beds, George let us run with our ideas. He would say, “If you like it, I love it!”.
Now, George would not set us up to fail, but he gave us ownership in how we wanted to manage our little garden beds. It was a “trial and error” experiment, and we all learned so much!
To reciprocate all the help that George provided to CVES school, we helped support George, and his many activities at Allen J. Ogden Community Garden. In 2016, we helped him organize a Christmas Tree lighting event at the Ogden Community Garden. In 2017 and 2019 we helped him prepare and sell 2,000 onions for his annual Onion Sale. In the summer of 2017, Haydee organized and taught a summer garden class for Copper View Elementary School students. Over the years, CVES and George developed a strong partnership.
To honor George, Sahuarita Unified School District invited George to a board meeting in the spring of 2018 and recognized him as a, “Friend of SUSD."
In 2018, George had the idea to have an Educational Ambassador in the form of a Sulcata tortoise. The tortoise came with the name George. At the Ogden garden, he became known as George Jr.
George brought the tortoise to CVES several times so that the students could learn about his habitat, diet and learn other interesting facts about a Sulcata tortoise. I helped George educate the public at the Green Valley Gardeners' Art in the Park event. George was tickled that I took the knowledge he gave me and built the CVES in-ground garden. We have used that garden as our onion growing area. Now, we can grow and sell 1,000 onions as a fundraiser to help support our school garden.
Before he died, George expressed that he hoped that we would continue to have George Jr. visit our school and continue his job of Educational Ambassador. George also hoped to expand on the summer garden program at Ogden garden. He wanted kids to learn how to enjoy, grow, sustain, and eat healthy food from a garden. Over the years, the CVES students have enjoyed just that.
There are many more stories about our partnership with George. Over the last four years, George has gone from a Garden Mentor to a Friend of SUSD to a loving friend. We think of George, often. We miss him dearly. In honor of George, I have purchased a stepping stone that will be placed in the Sahuarita Unified School District’s Tribute Walk that leads up to the district auditorium. On it will include the words:
In Loving Memory
George Stone
CVES Garden Mentor
“…, I Love It!”
Kelly Strayer is a fourth-grade teacher at Copper View Elementary School in the Sahuarita Unified School District.